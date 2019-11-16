5 Indian students qualify for Oxford Big Read Asia contest

New Delhi: Five students from India are among the finalists of Oxford Big Read Asia Challenge, an annual reading and writing campaign for primary and secondary students.

The winners from India are B R Nimeesha (from Madurai), Ananya Sheorey, Saara Sen, Neha Chhajed and Sama S Jahagirdar (all from Nagpur), a statement from Oxford University Press said.

Among the other winners are two students from China and one each from Pakistan and Malaysia.

The competition had 6,000 submissions from schools in China, Malaysia, Pakistan and India. Three hundred students from 20 schools across India participated in the competition.

The prizes include an iPad, an OUP books bundle, a cash award and a certificate.

Winners are selected nationally through participating Oxford University Press branches, and then become semi-finalists in the regional competition across Asia.

Speaking about the competition, Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, Managing Director of OUP India, said, We believe that early age interest in reading and writing is fundamental to ensuring better learning outcomes in young learners.

He added that Oxford Big Read Asia provides students with an opportunity to augment the ambit of their reading and also demonstrate their literary and creative skills.

Students who participate in the competition are required to read Oxford Readers and do different age-wise activities based on the levels they belong to. (PTI)