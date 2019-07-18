5 drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: Police on Wednesday nabbed five drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession.

Officers at a checkpoint established at Wadura Sopore arrested three drug peddlers. The accused have been identified as Sabzar Ahmad Malyar, son of Abdul Rahman Malyar, resident of Mattan Anantnag, Mujeeb Ahmad Khan, son of Bashir Ahmad Khan, resident of Lazbal Anantnag and Ayaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Amin Bhat, resident of Seer Hamdan Anantnag.

42 bottles of Codeine and cash worth Rs 13,100 were recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to Police Station Bomai where they remain in custody. One Tavera vehicle bearing registration number JK03D 7198 has also been seized in the matter.

Case FIR No. 45/2019 under relevant sections has been registered and investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Meanwhile, Budgam Police arrested one person at a checkpoint and seized contraband substance from his possession. Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rehman Bhat, resident of Hyderpora was arrested for drug supply offences and shifted to Police Station Budgam where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile, officers at the checkpoint established at Sebdan Chowk intercepted a Maruti-800 car bearing registration number JK01M-4274 and seized heroin weighing 18.5 gms from possession of Bilal Bhat. The police arrested Bilal and also seized the vehicle.

Case FIR No 219/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Budgam and investigation has been taken up.

A patrolling party of Police Station R S Pura led by ASI Sunil Kumar Thakur, while on routine patrolling stopped a car without registration number on its way from Jammu towards R S Pura, for checking. The driver of the car was identified as Surinder Singh alias Sonu, son of Chamail Singh, resident of Pargwal Tehsil Akhnoor District Jammu and on his search, 45 gm of heroin like substance was recovered from his possession. A case vide FIR No 129/2019 under Section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station R.S Pura.