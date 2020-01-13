5 drug peddlers arrested with Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Monday nabbed five drug peddlers at Vijaypur and Ghagwal and recovered Charas from their possession.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Vijaypur while performing vehicle checking duty at Naka Budwal Morh, Vijaypur intercepted a car (JK02V-1316) which was moving towards Vijaypur. During checking of the vehicle, 45 gm of Charas was recovered. The accused persons have been identified as Pawan Singh, son of Jagdish Singh, resident of Penthi, Samba (driver); Ravi Kumar, son of Charan Dass, resident of Penthi, Samba; Sachin Kumar, son of Tiloo Ram, resident of Pangoal, Samba and Rohit Sambyal, son of Yuvraj Singh, resident of Kheri Mandi, Samba. All the drug peddlers were arrested and a case vide FIR No. 09/2020 under section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered against them at Police Station Vijaypur.

Meanwhile, a party of Police Station Ghagwal headed by SHO Police Station Ghagwal, Inspr Sudhir Sadhotra while performing patrolling duty in Nonath area intercepted a pedestrian near Petrol Pump, Nonath on suspicious grounds, who tried to run on seeing police. Alert cops swiftly apprehended him and during frisking 250 gms of Charas was recovered from his possession. The accused person who has been identified as Bashir Ahmed, son of Haji Juma, resident of Sangus Nowgam, Anantnag at present Nonath (forest area) was arrested and a case vide FIR No. 03/2020 under section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Ghagwal.