5 drug peddlers arrested with Charas

SAMBA: Police on Monday nabbed five drug
peddlers at Vijaypur and Ghagwal and recovered Charas from their
possession.
As per the details, a party of Police Station
Vijaypur while performing vehicle checking duty at Naka Budwal Morh, Vijaypur
intercepted a car (JK02V-1316) which was moving towards Vijaypur. During
checking of the vehicle, 45 gm of Charas was recovered. The accused persons
have been identified as Pawan Singh, son of Jagdish Singh, resident of Penthi,
Samba (driver); Ravi Kumar, son of Charan Dass, resident of Penthi, Samba; Sachin Kumar, son of Tiloo Ram,
resident of Pangoal, Samba and Rohit Sambyal, son of Yuvraj Singh, resident of Kheri Mandi, Samba. All the drug peddlers were
arrested and a case vide FIR No. 09/2020 under section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered
against them at Police Station Vijaypur.
Meanwhile, a party of Police Station Ghagwal
headed by SHO Police Station Ghagwal, Inspr Sudhir Sadhotra while performing
patrolling duty in Nonath area intercepted a pedestrian near Petrol Pump,
Nonath on suspicious grounds, who tried to run on seeing police. Alert cops
swiftly apprehended him and during frisking 250 gms of Charas was recovered
from his possession. The accused person who has been identified as Bashir Ahmed,
son of Haji Juma, resident of Sangus Nowgam,
Anantnag at present Nonath (forest area) was arrested and a case vide FIR No. 03/2020 under section 8/20
NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Ghagwal.
