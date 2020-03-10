5 dead in Himachal bus accident

Shimla: Five people died and 35 were injured as a bus coming from Uttarakhand fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Tuesday morning, police said.
The accident occurred at Chehli village in Chamba Sadar area around 6.45 am. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Chamba from Dehradun, the police said.
The injured have been sent to the Chamba medical college for treatment after rescuing them with the help of the fire brigade personnel and locals, according to the police.
The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Kumar (47), Pooja Kumari (28), Rajiv Kumar (37), Mani Ram (33) and Dawat Ali (30), the police added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Important for films like ‘Ghar Ki Murgi’, ‘Panga’ to connect more with male audience: Nitesh
Self perception of risk is vastly underestimated in women: Dr Sushil
Kriti Sanon completes ‘Mimi’ shoot
It was a bit of letdown: Jennifer Lopez opens up on Oscar snub
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper