5 bovines rescued, smuggler flees

State Times News

SAMBA: Police on Wednesday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing five bovines, however smuggler managed to escape from the spot.

According to a report, a party of PP Supwal headed by SI Karnail Singh , In-Charge Police Post Supwal under the close supervision of Deepak Digra, Dy.SP Hqrs Samba, laid a surprise Naka at NHW Nanke Chak, Samba and intercepted one Tata Mobile Mahindra (JK08F 2913) which was coming from Kathua side. During checking of the vehicle, five bovines were rescued which were being transported illegally. Vehicle was seized by police and a case vide FIR No. 56/2018 under section 188 RPC, 2/3 PCA Act was registered at Police Station Samba and investigation started to nab the driver.