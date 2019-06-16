5 bovines rescued, 2 smugglers nabbed

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL: Police on Sunday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing five bovines and arrested two smugglers.

As per the details, a party of police post Khari led by in-Charge Police Post SI Ranjit Singh during Naka intercepted a Tata mobile (Jk18a 4391) on its way from Mahoo towards Kulgam. During checking, police found in laden with 5 bovines which were rescued.

Two smugglers namely Bilala Ahmed Paray, son of Habibullah Paray and Aabid Manzoor Ganai, son of Manzoor Ahmed, both residents of Auril Kund Kulgam were arrested. A docket was sent to Police Station Banihal for registration of FIR.