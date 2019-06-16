5 bovines rescued, 2 smugglers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS BANIHAL: Police on Sunday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing five bovines and arrested two smugglers. As per the details, a party of police post Khari led by in-Charge Police Post SI Ranjit Singh during Naka intercepted a Tata mobile (Jk18a 4391) on its way from Mahoo towards Kulgam. During checking, police found in laden with 5 bovines which were rescued. Two smugglers namely Bilala Ahmed Paray, son of Habibullah Paray and Aabid Manzoor Ganai, son of Manzoor Ahmed, both residents of Auril Kund Kulgam were arrested. A docket was sent to Police Station Banihal for registration of FIR.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
Junk food causing brain health to decline faster: Study
Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in ’83’
Artificial light during sleep linked to weight gain in women: Study
Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second child together
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper