5 bikes recovered, two lifters arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Police on Wednesday busted gang of motor cycles lifters by arresting the main vehicle lifter and his associate and recovered five two wheelers upon their disclosure. SP rural Suram Singh, SDPO Akhnoor Ajay Sharma flanked by SHO Sanjeev Gupta, ASI Ashok Kumar Sharma while addressing the media said that on December 15, 2018 Raman Kumar, son of Pirthi Ram, resident of Devipur Tehsil Jourian reported at Police Station Akhnoor with the written complaint that his motor cycle (JK02BF-6091) has been stolen from the premises of SDH Akhnoor. Based on this complaint a case FIR No. 249/2018 u/s 379 RPC was registered and investigation entrusted to ASI Ashok Kumar of Police Station Akhnoor.

A special team under the supervision of SDPO Akhnoor comprising of ASI Ashok Kumar, HC Vaid Raj, Ct Dinoj Kumar SgCt Pushvinder Kumar, HC Ajay Verma and SPO Pawan Kumar was constituted. During the course of investigation, a number of suspects rounded up and on May 21, 2019, a suspect namely Swaran Lal, son of Kaku Ram, resident of Rajay Chak, Akhnoor was arrested in the instant case and during questioning he admitted to having stolen the said motor cycle and also confessed to having stolen a number of motor cycles from different parts of Jammu along with his associate namely Vinod Kumar alias Tillo, son of Waryam Chand, resident of Panyali Pahariwala tehsil Khour. During sustained questioning, he (Vinod Kumar) confessed that stolen motor cycle bearing registration Nos. JK02BL-2197, JK08D-4744, without number , Scooty PB35N-1950, M/cycle without No. and Scooty PB35R-6253 have been sold at different places in police sub division Akhnoor – all these stolen m/cycles and scooties have been recovered by Police Station Akhnoor.