4th National Lok Adalat on Dec 14

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: According to the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), the fourth National Lok Adalat shall be held on December 14, 2019 in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, District Legal Services Authority shall convene pre-Lok Adalat session in their respective jurisdictions from December 9, 2019 by constituting an adequate number of Lok Adalat benches. Pre and post-litigation cases shall be taken up for hearing in the fourth Lok Adalat for their amicable settlement. District Legal Services Authority shall forward the tentative list of cases to be taken up for hearing to Executive Chairman SLSA by or before December 11, 2019.