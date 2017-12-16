4th District Table Tennis Tournament concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The Fourth District Table Tennis tournament organised by the District Table Tennis Association (DTTA) Leh in collaboration with District Youth Services and Sports Office Leh concluded at Indoor Stadium Katmochey Leh Friday evening.

Senior boys and girls and under-17 boys and girls teams participated in the tournament.

Executive Councillor for Youth Services and Sports, Dorjey Motup was the Chief Guest.

ADC Moses Kunzang, Councillor Chushul Konchok Stanzin, Nominated Councillor Ven. Sonam Chosphel, Distt. Youth Services and Sports Officer, Tsering Tashi and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, EC Dorjey Motup said that this kind of tournament conducted especially during winter season plays a crucial role in shaping future of youngsters.

Sports help them in utilising their winter vacation time and also helps them in their physical and mental development making them self disciplined. Speaking about future endeavours, EC Motup said that LAHDC is working towards building strong sports infrastructure which will facilitate in over all development of the sports as well as it will give chance to the youngsters in showcasing their talent.

Vice-President DTTA Leh Thupstan Wangyal, in his welcome speech, expressed his disappointment about the problem faced in delay of tournament due to unprecedented stop in funding from the J&K State Sports Council this year.

Eventually J&K Table Tennis Council helped in conducting of the tournament but funding problem resulted on overall scenario of the tournament.

Ladakh region being part of the J&K State and it having large number of sport participation, Wangyal expressed hope for grant-in-aid from the J&K State Sports Council for important nature of tournament in future.

PT Kunzang Vice-President DTTA Leh in is vote of thanks speech requested the Council and the administration about requirement of a heating provision with the upcoming Indoor Stadium.

Talking about the Gym equipments that were acquired under Army Sadbhavna Scheme which are lying unused, he requested the council and the administration to bring them in use in the larger interest of youth of Leh district. In addition to it, he further said that poor electricity makes it difficult to play sports at the Indoor stadium which forces them to use diesel generators on high running cost and therefore requested for adequate lighting system in the Indoor Stadium.

Chief Guest and other guests distributed the trophy and other prizes to the winners and the participants.