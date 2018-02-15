49-yr-old man dies on way to Vaishnodevi shrine

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: A 49-year-old pilgrim on his way to the Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine died today in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said.

Nem Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh, became unconscious and fell down on the track enroute to the Bhavan, the abode of Mata Vaishnodevi, on the Trikuta hills, a police officer said.

He was immediately taken to a dispensary where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

His body has been shifted to the Katra community health centre for further legal formalities, the officer said. (PTI)