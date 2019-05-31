48 doctors transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred 48 doctors. According to order issued by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Dr. Ifat Mujtaba, Sr. Consultant Optho, AH Vijaypur has been posted at DH Kathua; Dr. Goldee, Consultant Physician, MGH Kathua at CHC Hiranagar; Dr. Kuldeep Raj, Consultant Patho, CHC Basohli at Trauma Hospital Mahanpur; Dr. Pradeep Kumar Bhagat, Consultant Ortho, DH Doda at AH Thathri; Dr. Ravinder Singh, Consultant Surgeon, DH Kishtwar at CHC Bhaderwah; Dr. Peshon Lal, Consultant Physician DH Kishtwar at District Jail Jammu; Dr. Neetu Arora,
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper