48 doctors transferred

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred 48 doctors.

According to order issued by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Dr. Ifat Mujtaba, Sr. Consultant Optho, AH Vijaypur has been posted at DH Kathua; Dr. Goldee, Consultant Physician, MGH Kathua at CHC Hiranagar; Dr. Kuldeep Raj, Consultant Patho, CHC Basohli at Trauma Hospital Mahanpur; Dr. Pradeep Kumar Bhagat, Consultant Ortho, DH Doda at AH Thathri; Dr. Ravinder Singh, Consultant Surgeon, DH Kishtwar at CHC Bhaderwah; Dr. Peshon Lal, Consultant Physician DH Kishtwar at District Jail Jammu; Dr. Neetu Arora,