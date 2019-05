48 doctors transferred

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred 48 doctors.

According to order issued by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Dr. Ifat Mujtaba, Sr. Consultant Optho, AH Vijaypur has been posted at DH Kathua; Dr. Goldee, Consultant Physician, MGH Kathua at CHC Hiranagar; Dr. Kuldeep Raj, Consultant Patho, CHC Basohli at Trauma Hospital Mahanpur; Dr. Pradeep Kumar Bhagat, Consultant Ortho, DH Doda at AH Thathri; Dr. Ravinder Singh, Consultant Surgeon, DH Kishtwar at CHC Bhaderwah; Dr. Peshon Lal, Consultant Physician DH Kishtwar at District Jail Jammu; Dr. Neetu Arora, Consultant Gynae, DH Samba at CHC Hiranagar; Dr. Layakat Hussain, Consultant Ortho, CHC Nowshera at DH Reasi; Dr. Rajneesh Kumar, Consultant Surgeon, Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu at Govt. Hospital Sarwal, Jammu; Dr. Vidhi Bhutyal, Medical Officer, EH Vijaypur at Urban Health Centre Talab Khatikan; Dr. Sophia Jan, Medical Officer, Urban Health Centre, Nanak Nagar shall report to Director Health Services, Jammu till further orders.

Dr. Fozia Bukhari, Medical Officer, awaiting orders of her adjustment in Directorate of Health Services, Jammu has been posted Urban Health Centre, Nanak Nagar; Dr. Vandana Bakshi, Medical Officer, awaiting orders of her adjustment in Directorate of Health Services, Jammu at Urban Health Centre, Nanak Nagar; Dr. Mehmooda Begum, Medical Officer, Urban Health Centre, Nanak Nagar at ICDS Reasi.

Dr. Nisha Thappa, Medical Officer UHC Janipur at PHC Domana; Dr. Usha Kiran, Medical officer, EH Ghagwal at Urban Health Centre Janipur, Jammu; Dr. Rachna Bhagat, Medical Officer UHC Janipur at NTPHC Ransoo; Dr. Zahida Parveen, Medical Officer, NTPHC Bad Khad Purmandal at UHC Janipur; Dr. Jatinder Kour, Medical Officer, UHC Digiana at PHC Raya, District Samba; Dr. Arti Nayar, Medical Officer, AH Vijaypur at UHC Digiana; Dr. Naseem Chouhan, Medical Officer, UHC Digiana at AH Ghagwal ; Dr. Renu Chaku, Medical Officer, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Gangyal Jammu at UHC Digiana; Dr. Sayed Ishrat Bhukhari, Medical Officer, UHC Mubarak Mandi at PHC Bhaiya, Block Hiranagar; Dr. Heena Choudhary, Medical Officer, NTPHC Chakra, Block Hiranagar at UHC Mubarak Mandi; Dr. Aisha Wani, Medical Officer, UHC Subash Nagar at District Jail Udhampur; Dr. Ritesh Khullar, Medical Officer, PHC Raya at UHC Subash Nagar; Dr. Kiran Chib, Medical Officer, UHC Sainik Colony at CHC Hiranagar; Dr. Taruna, Medical Officer, CHC Akhnoor at UHC Sainik Colony; Dr. Suman Khajuria, Medical Officer, UHC Roop Nagar at NTPHC Bari Khad (Purmandal); Dr Tariq Mehmood, Medical Officer, PHC Ghar Majoor, Chowki Choura at UHC Roop Nagar; Dr. Anupama Mahajan, Medical Officer, UHC Bahu Fort at PHC Nandpur; Dr. Geeta Dutta, Medical Officer, CHC Chenani at UHC Bahu Fort; Dr. Rakesh Bhagat, Medical Officer, DTO Doda has been posted as Dy. CMO Doda; Dr. Sunil Kumar, Medical Officer, PHC Bhalla has been posted at PHC Chinta; Dr. Arif Ahmed Wani, Medical Officer. PHC Chatroo at NTPHC Inderwal; Dr. Anju Bala, Medical Officer, DTO Samba at NTPHC Penthi; Dr. Robina Kousar , Medical Officer, CHC Mendhar at DH Poonch; Dr. Khalida Parveen, Medical Officer, NTPHC Chowadhi at ICDS Bishnah; Dr. Niti Bhagat , Medical Officer, PHC Rehal at CHC Ramgarh; Dr. Santosh Kumar, Medical Officer, PHC Kot Bhalwal at PHC Mera Mandrian; Dr. Meera Angral, Medical Officer, NTPHC Gadhigarh at Government Hospital Sarwal Jammu; Dr. Vijay Lakshmi (MD Gynae) Medical Officer, NTPHC Gadigarh at AH Vijaypur; Dr. Rajinder Kumar Medical, Officer, CHC Marh at PHC Purmandal; Dr. Huma Rashid, Dental Surgeon, Urban Health Centre, Bathindi at PHC Chinta, Bhaderwah; Dr. Afiya Rasool, Dental Surgeon, DH Kishtwar shall await further posting orders in the office of CMO Klshtwar; Dr, Meenakshi Baral, Dental Surgeon, CHC Jourian at CHC Ramnagar; Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Pindi Charkan at PHC Arnas; and Dr. Ravinder Kumar, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Slaid has been posted at PHC Hutt.