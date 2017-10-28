47 Masters promoted as Lecturers in English

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The School Education Department on Friday ordered placement of 47 Post-Graduate Masters as Lecturers in English.

“The promotions will go a long way in not only addressing the requirement of English Lecturers in higher secondary institutions in the State but also pave the way for career progression of teachers down the line,” said Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary to the Govt, School Education Department. Meanwhile, the PG Teachers have expressed gratitude to the Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Minister of State for Education, Priya Sethi and Secretary Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah for infusing new vibrancy in the department with several pro-employee and student-friendly measures.