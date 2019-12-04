47 farmers booked for burning crop residue in UP’s Banda

Banda (UP): The police have registered cases against 47 farmers for burning crop residue in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, officials said on Wednesday.
A joint campaign was conducted by the police along with the departments of agriculture and revenue on Monday night and FIRs were registered against 47 farmers for burning crop residue, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.
“Now we will try to arrest the accused and realise fine from them,” he added.
While 32 FIRs were filed under the rural police station, 10 were under Baberu police station, four under Tindwari and one under Girwan police station, he said. (PTI)
