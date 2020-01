46 Masters, Senior Assistants granted In-Situ promotion

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday ordered In-Situ promotion of 46 I/c Headmaster/Masters/Senior Assistant.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Time Bound Promotion (In-Situ) to Higher Standard of pay scales scheme in terms of SRO-14 of 1996 dated January 15, 1996, SRO-225 dated July 4, 1997 and SRO- 42 dated February 2, 2011 in favour of I/c Headmaster/Masters/Senior Assistant,” reads the order issued by Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education Jammu.

The In-Situ promotions have been accorded in favour of Jyoti Dewan, Master, Govt HS Devipur, Jammu; Banka Ram, Master, Govt MS Battal Zone Ghordi, Udhampur; Baqar Hussain Batt, Master, Govt HSS Gowari, Kishtwar; Parkash Chand, Master, Govt HS Seergwari, Kishtwar; Devinder Kumar, Master, Govt LHS Panthan, Doda; Mohd Ramzan, Master, ZEO Office Mandi, Poonch; Ashok Kumar, Master, Govt MS Reha Tandi, Billawar, Kathua; Arun Kumar, Master, Govt MS Chakli Zone Doongi, Rajouri; Tahira Choudhary, Master, Govt HS Guri, Zone Ghordi, Udhampur; Farhat Jabeen, Master, Govt HSS Fatehpur, Rajouri; Fozia Naseem, Master, Surplus Zone Jammu; Mushtaq Ahmad, Master, Govt HS Upper Bhandera, Kishtwar; Neeru Jasrotia, Master, HSS Kandoli Nagrota, Jammu; Mohd Azam, Master, Govt GMS Prori Brahmana, Zone Peeri Rajouri; Dheeraj Badyal, Master, Govt MS Atholi, Zone Paddar, Kishtwar; Neelam Sharma, Master, Govt Girls HS Kachi Chowani, Jammu; Abdul Hamid, Master, Govt HSS Gundna, Doda; Tara Chand, Master, Govt HS Hartaryan, zone Ghordi, Udhampur; Rakesh Chander, Master, Govt HSS Arnia, Jammu; Bashir Ahmed Batt, Master, Govt HSS Kastigarh, Doda; Vijay Kumar, Senior Assistant, CEO Office, Kishtwar; Shabir Ahmed, Master, Govt UPS Badhyal, Zone Bani, Kathua; Kiran Sharma, Master, Govt Girls HSS Sarore, Jammu; Geeta Kumari, Master, Govt HS Bagodh, Udhampur; Bashir Ahmad Naik, Master, Govt HSS Chamalwalwas, Ramban; Geeta Devi, Master, Govt MS Jandi, Zone Hiranagar, Kathua; Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Master, Govt HS Manoo, Kathua; Mohd Shafi Wani, Master, Govt HSS Topneel, Doda; Freed Ahmed Jaral, Master, UPS Tajnihal, Ramban; Shakti Kumar Sharma, Master, Govt MS Sarwa, Zone Ramgarh, Samba; Shamim Akhter, Master, Govt HSS Bhour Camp, Jammu; Hem Raj, Master, Govt GMS Chowki, Zone Ghordi, Udhampur; Hushyar Singh, Master, Govt HSS Malanoo, Doda; Mohd llyass, Master, Govt HS Bass, Ramban; Rajesh Sudan, Master, Govt MS Jamora, Zone Samba; Abdul Aziz Bhat, Master, UPS Nowgam Pogal, Ramban; Rubina Kossar, Master, Govt HSS Dhangri, Rajouri; Kusam Lata, Master, Govt GHS Degwar Maldyaian, Poonch; Yash Paul, Master, Govt MS Doongi Manyallan, Rajouri; Joginder Kour, Master, Govt HSSG Poonch District Poonch; Divya Rashmi, Master, Govt MS Lower Seela, Reasi; Anita Rani, Master, Govt HSS Gurah Kalyal, Kathua; Kalsoom Akhtar, l/C Headmaster, Govt HS Gaiterwan, Zone Lakhanpur, Jammu; Pitember Kour, Master, Govt HS Bansultan, Jammu; Chain Singh Chauhan, Master, Govt MS Aijal Malal, Zone Jourian, Jammu; and Santosh Devi Gupta, Govt HS Jarai, Kathua.