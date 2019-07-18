456 Haj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: Fifteenth batch of Pilgrims consisting of, 456 Hujaj Kiram, 255 male and 201 female on Thursday left for Saudi Arabia in three Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport.

The Haj Pilgrims were seen off at airport by officials of District Administration Budgam, Haj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned.