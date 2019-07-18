456 Haj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

STATE TIMES NEWS BUDGAM: Fifteenth batch of Pilgrims consisting of, 456 Hujaj Kiram, 255 male and 201 female on Thursday left for Saudi Arabia in three Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport. The Haj Pilgrims were seen off at airport by officials of District Administration Budgam, Haj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
Filmcity earns Rs 7.55 cr from visitors in 5 years
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper