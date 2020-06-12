43-member supported no-trust motion filed against SMC mayor

Commissioner SMC to take call amid caveats from mayor, ex-deputy mayor

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: In less than six months of a high voltage drama, in which the incumbent mayor had succeeded to retain his seat, a group of the councillors have on Thursday filed no-confidence motion against him in Srinagar Municipal Corporation where the stage seems to be set to install a former deputy mayor as mayor, interestingly with the support of all political parties.

“Yes, we have received a no-confidence motion against the mayor (Junaid Azim Mattu) on behalf of a group of the councillors from different political parties. It has been signed by 43 councillors. As Commissioner it is my responsibility to verify the signatures and thumb impressions from the individual members and thereafter I will take a call strictly as per the Act. Our Act is our Bible. We will go strictly as per the law”, Commissioner SMC Gazanfer Ali Mir confirmed to STATE TIMES.

Commissioner Mir said that while he was on way to home, his office communicated to him that both, incumbent mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and ex-deputy mayor Sheikh Imran, had filed separate caveats in Jammu and Kashmir High Court and copies of the same had been sent to the SMC officers by WhatsApp. “Until now, we have not received any notice or stay order from any court. I have called Secretary SMC, Law Officer and some counsels for their legal opinion at my office tomorrow. Thereafter, I will take my call on the motion”, he said.

SMC comprises of 74 wards. It has incumbent elected and uncontested councillors in 70 wards. Sheikh Imran’s motion needs support of 36 members. It is claimed to be signed by 43, affiliated to a mosaic of the mainstream political parties. While as the number of the independent members is over 30, among the parties, Congress has the highest number of the councillors-17. After Sheikh Imran was removed and replaced as deputy mayor by majority vote with Pervez Qadri last year, Mattu has been continuing as mayor since constitution of the council in 2018. He has survived an attempt of dismissal in December 2019. Both, Sheikh Imran and Mattu have had their last affiliation to Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference while as the incumbent deputy mayor Qadri is known for his association with National Conference (NC). Even as NC, PDP and Congress had boycotted the urban local body and panchayat elections of 2018 and 2019, some of the activists affiliated to these parties had contested and won the elections as Independent candidates.

According to SMC officials, 7 councillors are affiliated to PC, 6 to NC and 4 to PDP. Most of the independent councillors have been vacillating support from one to other party. Sheikh Imran was among the political activists arrested and jailed after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A in August 2019. Earlier this year, he was released on an undertaking. He has been also booked by Anti-Corruption Bureau in a loan fraud case of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. However, according to knowledgeable sources, he has emerged as the consensus candidate among councillors of different parties and significantly he is believed to be sponsored by BJP this time around.

While as mayor Mattu was absent from office, Imran was seen at SMC for the first time today after his release from jail. Sources said that he personally delivered his motion which was supported by three other councillors and in all signed by 43 members. “It has signs and thumb impressions of councillors from PC, BJP, NC, PDP, Congress and independent members”, said an official. Interestingly, NC and Congress claimed on Twitter and through statements that they were not in an understanding with the BJP in the move of removing Mattu and installing Sheikh Imran as mayor.

“If neither NC nor Congress participated in the elections, how do they claim that they were not supporting the BJP-sponsored candidate in the SMC?”, Asked an official. He claimed that members of all these parties were “well in this coup d’etat”.

Officials said that the incumbent mayor Mattu has approached J&K High Court with the petition that holding the council deliberations during the fight against coronavirus would be impossible. As such no motion against him must be put to the floor test. He is said to have argued that as per the Act, “second” no-confidence motion could not be entertained against him till 26th of June as the “first”, according to him, had failed on 26th December 2019. Under the Act second motion can be filed within 6 months of the first motion.

On the other hand, Sheikh Imran has reportedly contended that the application in December 2019 had not been treated as formal “no confidence motion” and, as such, he was lawful in filing the no-trust motion against the mayor. Sources said that no notice or order had been immediately issued on either of the petitions.

Meanwhile, informed sources revealed that a group of the councillors had fixed a meeting with the J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir in Srinagar on Friday.

“Been informed that BJP has sought a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in the SMC against me. Those who have submitted the motion are either elected members/office bearers of BJP or unambiguously associated with BJP. This is the second such motion by BJP against me within 6 months,” mayor Mattu tweeted.

On Wednesday, Mattu had alleged that BJP, Congress and NC had joined hands against him. “If BJP, Congress and NC are actually coming together to vote me out, I wear it as a badge of honour,” he had said prompting deputy mayor Qadri and NC spokesperson Aga Roohullah to clear the position of the party.