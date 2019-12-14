43-day lawyers’ strike called off; Bar to resume work from Dec 18

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu on Wednesday decided to call off the indefinite strike and resume work from December 18. The Bar Association members were on indefinite strike for the last 43 days.

The decision was taken at the General House meeting held under the chairmanship of Abhinav Sharma Adv President, J&K High Court Bar Association, on Friday. Senior Advocates namely Leela Karan Sharma Sr. Adv, U.K. Jalali Sr. Adv former Advocate General, B.S. Slathia Sr. Adv, & former Bar President, Sunil Sethi Sr. Adv & former Bar President, Surinder Kour Sr. Adv. Rajesh Kotwal Adv. Usman Salalria, M.R. Qureshi along with other 700 members of the association took part in the meeting.

The office bearers of JKHCBAJ namely Rohit Bhagat, Vice President, Abhishek Wazir General Secretary, Pardeep Majotra Joint Secretary & Sushant Samnotra Treasurer were also present in the meeting.

The General House was convened on two issues viz the proposal given by the government with respect to the location of Sub Registrars in the JDA building where the J&K Special Tribunal is housed as well as the documents presented for registration before the Sub Registrar shall be drawn and drafted by the Advocates only and on the suo moto show cause notice issued by the Division Bench on 11-12-2019.

Many members including senior members of the Association namely U.K. Jalali Sr. Adv, B.S. Salathia Sr. Adv & former President, Sunil Sethi Sr. Adv & former President, B.R. Manhas, Ranjit Singh Jamwal Adv, Ajay Singh Kotwal Adv, Nitin Bakshi president YLA etc. expressed views on the two issues and threadbare discussions were held by the members which continued for about five hours. The members unanimously in one voice decided to call off the indefinite strike which commenced with effect from November 1, 2019 as the demand of shifting of the Sub Registrars to the building of JDA situated at Janipur more or less satisfy the inconvenience which was being faced by the Advocates as well as general public in getting their documents registered.

The members of JKHCBAJ were also of the view that the suo moto notice issued by the Division Bench of J&K High Court to the concerned advocates needs to be contested by Bar unitedly and all the members of the Bar Association stand behind these members.