42nd Stag J&K Table Tennis Championships: Hargun lifts Cadet girls title, Rudraksh to take on Ritvik for Cadet boys final

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hargun defeated Mishti 3-2 to lift the Cadet girls title of 42nd Stag J&K Table Tennis Championships 2019 being organised by J&K Table Tennis Association under the banner of Table Tennis Federation of India at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here on Saturday. The tournament is sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.

Meanwhile, taking forward his form from the district championships Rudraksh beat Chetanya by 3-0 setting up a title clash with Ritvik Gupta, who defeated Gurshesh of Poonch by 3-1.

Results:

Boys Cadet Semifinals: Rudraksh beat Chetanya 3-0; Ritvik beat Gurshesh (Poonch) 3-1.

Girls Cadet Final: Hargun beat Mishti 3-2.

Sub Jr Boys 2nd Round: Akshit beat Sourav (Udhampur) 3-0; Tejas beat Divyansh 3-0; Rohan Langer beat Suryansh 3-1; Sarthak beat Aarit 3-2; Ritvik beat Madhav (Udhampur) 3-1; and Harman beat Rohan 3-1. Today’s matches were officiated by Vasu Dewan, Gurvinder Singh Sasan, Sandeep Khadotra, Meenu Rajesh and Asad Sharma.