42 Kg poppy straw recovered from truck, driver flees

State Times News

REASI: Police on Thursday recovered 42 Kgs poppy straw from a truck, however driver managed from spot.

As per the details, a party of Police Post Talwara under the leadership of In-Charge Police Post Talwara during patrolling duty intercepted a truck (JK02S 0939) near Check Post Kans Khasan which was on its way towards Reasi from Talli Morh side. On seeing the police, driver of said truck ran away from the spot leaving behind the truck.

During the search of the vehicle, 42 kg poppy straw was recovered which was concealed in the vehicle (in 39 packets). Later on, the driver was identified as Mohd Yonus alias Puttu, son of Ab. Rashid, resident of Kans khansan Tehsil & District Reasi and case vide FIR No. 202/19 under section 8/15 NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Reasi.

The whole operation was conducted under the supervision of Insp. Ashwani Sharma SHO Reasi, Vaseem Hamdani Dy.SP Hqrs Reasi and Shiv Kumar Chouhan Addl. SP Reasi and overall supervision of Rashmi Wazir SSP Reasi.