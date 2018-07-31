41 security men killed, 907 injured in terrorism-related, stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As many as 41 security personnel, including 20 policemen, were killed and 907 others injured in terrorism-related and stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir Valley this year, officials said on Monday.

Giving details, the officials said 39 security personnel, including 17 Army personnel, 20 policemen and two CRPF personnel, were killed and 96 others injured in terrorism-related incidents in first six months of this year.

Of these, 28 army personnel, 31 CRPF personnel and 37 policemen were injured in terrorism-related incidents, they said.

In stone-pelting incidents, two CRPF personnel were killed and 811 others injured during the same period, the officials said. Of these, 592 policemen and 219 CRPF personnel were injured in 734 incidents of stone-pelting in the valley, they said.

According to the officials, 32 civilians were killed and 117 others injured in terrorism-related and stone-pelting incidents.

Twenty-five civilians were killed and 54 others injured in terrorism-related incidents while seven civilians were killed and 63 others injured in law and order incidents, they added.