4000 Kgs polythene seized at Toll Post Lakhanpur

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Excise Department on Thursday foiled an attempt of smuggling polythene into the State and seized 4,000 Kgs banned polythene bags at Toll Post, Lakhanpur.

According to reports, a truck bearing registration No JK05G-1424 consigned through M/s Aman Kashmir Roadlines, Head Office Sarai Papal Thalla, Opposite Shimla Mandi, Azadpur, Delhi, reported at the toll post for clearance.

As per the documents, the vehicle was declared to be carrying ‘Onion’ vide GR No.1035. However, on physical checking by Inspectors Mohd Arif and Javed Wani and Excise Guard Mohammad Hafiz, the vehicle was found loaded with 4,000 Kg polythene concealed beneath the onions. The vehicle alongwith polythene has been handed over to the concerned agency for taking further action under rules.

The whole operation was supervised by the Deputy Excise Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan and carried out by Excise and Taxation Officers, Virinder Singh Pawar, Varinder Gupta, Sajjad Ahmed Sofi, Inspectors Khalid Javed Manhas, Dheeraj Kumar, Mohammad Arif, Javed Wani and Sub-Inspector, Surinder Singh Bagal and Excise Guard, Mohammad Hafiz.

Javed Ahmed Khan, Excise Commissioner, while complimenting his team at toll post Lakhanpur and all other minor Toll Posts, enjoined them to carry on good work to thwart the nefarious designs of smugglers in future also.

It would not be out of place to mention that team Lakhanpur has already seized and prevented nearly 53 tonnes of polythene from entering into the State during this year.