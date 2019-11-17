40 students leave Jammu on BSF-sponsored tour

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A group of 40 students, hailing from remote border villages, left the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters here on Saturday for a week-long ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General (PSO), frontier headquarters, BSF Jammu, Hardeep Singh flagged off the tour for the students, in 12-17 year age group, a BSF official said.

He said the children were selected from the humble background and are visiting various places like Marina beach, Marundeeswarar Temple, MGR Film City, Thousand Lights Mosque, Fort St George, Mahabalipuram, zoological Park in Chennai and India Gate, Red Fort, Jamia masjid, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple and Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

BSF Jammu has been organizing such tours for the children of Jammu region over the past two decades, the official said.

The aim of organizing the tour is to give exposure to the children about the rich heritage, culture and grandeur of our nation, he added.