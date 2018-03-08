40 cases settled in fee fixation committee meet

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Secretary Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Directorate of School Education, Jammu DSE(J) and State Institute of Education, (SIE) Jammu and took stock of the daily working of these offices.

During his visit, Secy Education directed the senior functionaries of DSE(J) to expedite the process of pending promotions and further directed them to make the MDM Scheme more meaningful by making schools prepare a menu for the same and ensure its implementation while maintaining the quality standards.

He directed the Principals of SIE Jammu and SIE Kashmir to devise a calendar to carry out various activities in these institutions that will ultimately prove to be beneficial for the students.

Secy Education inspected the library during his visit to SIE Jammu. He passed directions for the keeping of books of different genres available in the library and makes library more equipped with the content. He asked all the concerned officials to put in a dedicated effort while discharging their duties.

Earlier, 40 cases were settled during the meeting with the fee fixation committee of Private Schools in presence of Chairman of the Committee Justice Retd. Hakeem Imtiyaz Ahmad and Secretary Education , Farooq Ahmad Shah

Secy Education directed Director School Education, Kashmir and Jammu to assign the task of monitoring the functioning of Private Schools to concerned Chief Education Officers in order to make the monitoring mechanism of fee fixation, functioning of private schools and many other allied concerned activities more effective.

Farooq Ahmad Shah nominated Joint Director Education (Central) Kashmir, Abid Hussain for Kashmir Division and Joint Director Education Jammu , Charandeep Singh for Jammu Division as Nodal Officers, who will make sure the time bound redressal of the matters and proper coordination with each other shall also be ensured.