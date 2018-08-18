40 bovines rescued, 4 smugglers held

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAMBAN/RAJOURI: Police on Saturday arrested four bovine smugglers and rescued 40 bovines from their possession.

As per the details, a party of Police Post Jawher Tunnel headed by SI Shamim Ahmed under the supervision of Aijaz Wani SHO Banihal, DySP SDPO Banihal Sajad Sarwar under close supervision of Adl SP Ramban Sanjay Parihar and over all supervision of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma during routine Naka checking at NH at Jawhar Tunnel signalled a Truck (JK05c 0939) coming from Banihal side to stop.

On seeing the police, the driver accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape from the spot.

But after a chase by the police, the truck was intercepted and during checking it was found loaded with 14 bovines which were rescued. The accused driver namely Zafran Ahmed Wani son of Mohd Yousf Wani resident of Darshipura Banihal was arrested and a case vide FIR No. 139/2018 under section 188/RPC, 3 PCA Act was registered against him at Police Station Banihal.

Meanwhile, a party headed by SDPO Thanamandi Iftikar A Chowdhary along with SHO Thanamandi Nazir Ahmad Dar was on routine patrolling and Naka checking on Thanamandi road when a mini-truck (JK09-4372) driven by Mohd Shabir son of Mohd Latif was intercepted and 14 bovines were found loaded in it.

Similarly, another mini-truck (JK14C-1628) driven by Mohd Shabir son of Mohd Latif was also intercepted at Naka point and during the search, 10 bovines were found loaded in it. All the bovines were rescued by police team and drivers arrested.

Another police team from Nowshera Police Station arrested a person namely Khurshid Ahmed son of Mohammad Ismail resident of Rani Badetar and rescued two bovines from his possession. Police have taken cognisance and registered cases in relevant sections of law.