4 teenagers drown in pond Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: Four teenagers drowned on Saturday while taking bath in a pond in Kishtwar District, an official said.
The boys, in the age group of 14-16 years, had gone for swimming in the pond at Sohal village in the Paddar area but got drowned, District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana said .
Quoting preliminary information, he said one of the boys drowned and three others jumped to rescue him. However, all the four lost their lives, he added.
Their bodies were later fished out by the locals along with police, Rana said.
He said the identity of the deceased was being ascertained.
