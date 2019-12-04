4 soldiers killed by snow avalanche near LoC in north Kashmir

Srinagar: Four soldiers were killed in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
An Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday afternoon, trapping at least four soldiers, they said.
The officials said bodies of three soldiers were recovered on Wednesday, while one soldier was rescued alive.
In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers.
While one of them was rescued alive, the body of the other soldier was recovered during search operations, the officials said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic
Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen much: Alia on sister’s battle with depression
Healthy diet, lifestyle best defence to fight CVD: Dr Sushil
I’ve had most number of obituaries written for my career: Vivek Oberoi
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper