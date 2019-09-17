4 soldiers injured as Pak violates ceasefire in Balakote Mendhar

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Four Army personnel suffered minor splinter injuries in mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Balakote area of Mendhar sector around 2230 hours on Sunday,” Army public relations officer Lt Col Devender Anand said.

“Indian army retaliated befittingly. Indian troopers suffered minor injuries in the Pakistani shelling and the injured have been evacuated to hospital where they are under treatment,” he said in a statement.

Officials said an Army column was on an ambush duty near the LoC when two mortar shells exploded near them around 12.30 am, causing injuries to at least four of them. The condition of the injured is said to be stable, the officials said.