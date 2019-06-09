4 men arrested for stealing vehicles in Delhi, selling in J&K

Share Share 0 Share

State Times News

New Delhi: Four people, who allegedly stole vehicles in Delhi-NCR and sold them in Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested from the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have stolen over 100 vehicles and 13 cars have been recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Shahadra, Tejender Singh, a resident of Moti Nagar, Shamshad Ali, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar and Maqsood Hussain Khan, a resident of Khanpur and a native of Srinagar, have been arrested, the officials said.

Police received information on May 29 regarding Kumar and Singh and arrested them from near a parking lot of a temple here. They were in a car, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik.

On their instance, Ali and Khan were arrested on May 31, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Kumar and Singh used to steal vehicles from areas in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and sold them to Ali, the DCP said.

Later, Ali sold these vehicles to Khan who further delivered them to his associates in Kashmir as per their demand, police said.

One country-made pistol, four bullets and three stolen cars were recovered from the accused persons here, they added.