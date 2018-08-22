4 killed, 16 injured in fire in Mumbai high-rise residential building

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar here today morning, killing four people and injuring 16, fire officials said
Dozens of people were rescued from different floors of the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema
The blaze has been brought under control and cooling operations are underway, officials said
The fire brigade control room got a message at 8.32 am about the blaze on the 12th floor. The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly, trapping the residents in the stairs, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said
At least 20 people suffered from suffocation due to the smoke. They were rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital, where four of them, including a woman, were declared brought dead, the city civic body said in a statement
The 16 injured, including six women, were undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be stable, it said
Two of the deceased were identified as Bablu Shaikh (36) and Shubhada Shelke (62), the civic body said
The smoke spread through the building’s staircases and lifts were not used as a precautionary measure. Snorkel ladders were used to rescue residents stranded in the building, an official in the fire brigade control room here said
Some persons were still feared to be trapped in the building, he said
Ten fire engines, four water tankers, officials of the Mumbai Police and electrical mechanics were at the spot, he said
The cause of the fire will be known after an inquiry, he said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Danny Boyle exits Bond 25 due to ‘creative differences’
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Hichki’ to release in Kazakhstan
Kajol always lights up the screen, says Neha Dhupia
‘English Vinglish’ actor Sujata Kumar dies after cancer battle
Process of atherosclerosis and its complications are preventable: Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper