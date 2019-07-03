4 held for smuggling cattle in Poonch

Jammu: Four people were arrested for allegedly smuggling cattle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said on Wednesday.

A police team intercepted four vehicles in Surankote and Behramgala on Tuesday and rescued 16 cattle being transported illegally, they said.

The drivers, Abid Amin, Abid Rafiq, Rafaqit Ahmed and Jameel Ahmed, have been arrested and cases registered against them, an officer said.(PTI)