4 gamblers arrested, stake money recovered

STATE TIMES NEWSSamba: Police on Wednesday arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 13,210 from their possession. As per the details, acting on specific information about gambling, a party of Police Station Ghagwal raided the gambling spot at Rai Morh, Ghagwal and arrested four gamblers alongwith stake money of Rs. 13,210 and playing cards. The gamblers have been identified as Narinder Singh, son of Sagar Singh, resident of Ghagwal, Jatinder Jasrotia, son of Darbar Singh, resident of Gurah Jattan, Ghagwal; Satish Kumar, son of Harbans Lal, resident of Gurah Jattan, Ghagwal and Parveen Kumar, son of Sat Paul, resident of Panthal, Hiranagar. Taking cognizance into the matter, all the gamblers were booked under section 13 of Gambling Act at Police Station Ghagwal.
