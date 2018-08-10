4 firearms, 14 hand-grenades recovered in Poonch

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Army has recovered a large quantity of arms and explosive material including four firearms and 14 grenades during a search operation in Poonch district on Thursday, an official said.

Army troops launched a search operation at 9:00 AM which ended at 12:00 PM in the KP Nala area of Mandi tehsil and recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosive material, PRO Defence Jammu said.

The recoveries include one 9mm Pistol, three magazines of pistol, four rounds of 9mm pistol, four carrying bags, one AK-56 rifle (with sling), three magazines of AK-56 rifle with ammunition, one unidentified weapon, one revolver, 14 hand grenades and one AK-47 bayonet, he said.