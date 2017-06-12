4 DySPs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Director General of Police, Dr S.P Vaid on Sunday issued an order to transfer four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs). Wajahat Hussain, DySP IR-14th Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Zainpora Shopian against one Leave Reserve Post of DySP, Sheikh Mudasir Ahmad Farooqi, DySP IR-18th Bn (attach Bandipora) has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic Pulwama/Shopian, Mohammad Farooq Reshi, DySP JKAP-13th Bn as DySP Traffic City Srinagar vice Mohammad Nasir Khan, who has been posted as DySP JKAP-13th Bn.
