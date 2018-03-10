4 CEOs reshuffled; 48 promoted as Principals

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday transferred four Chief Education Officers (CEOs) while promoted 40 Senior Lecturers and eight Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) as Principals.

The order issued by School Education Department on Friday read as, “Pending clearance by the Departmental Promotion Committee/PSC, the Senior Lecturers and ZEOs and equivalent are placed as Principals and equivalent, in their own pay and grade, for a period of six months or till the posts are filled up on regular basis.”

The promoted Senior Lecturers include Syed Gulzar Ahmad, Pritam Singh, Birinder Kumar, Sonaullah Bhat, Javid Ahmad Malik, Arshed Ahmad, Ab Latief Peer, Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, Mohammad Ibrahim Shah, Mohammad Sultan Khan, Irshid Ahmed Shah, Aijaz Ahmad Hakeem, Gulzar Ahmad Andrabi, Chander Mohan, Rajinder Singh, Sarvadaman Kumar, Dr. Farhat Jabeen, Mohammad Shah Mir, Bansi Lal, Poonam Langeh, Satya Devi, Kiran Jyoti, Gh. Mohammad Dar, Rifat Hussain, Shista Parveen, Parveen Raina, Rafat Ara, Vijay Vaid, Ali Mohammad Peer, Pushpa Bhat, Altaf Hussain, Jatinder Kour, Zahida Ishrat, Veena Kumari, Parshotam D. Sharma, Sushma Devi, Irvinder Kour, Raj Kumari, Renuka Nagpal and Ab. Rashid Bhat.

The promoted ZEOs include Inderjit Singh, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Javeed Ahmad Khan, Farhat Ara, Inam-Ur-Rehman, AB. Khaliq Kumar, Najma Nighat and Gulshan Ahmad.

Meanwhile, according to another order, four Chief Education Officers have been transferred.

Nirmal Choudhary, promotee has been posted as CEO Kathua; Abdul Hamid Fani, Field Advisor SIE, Jammu as CEO Ramban, Bimal Rai, promotee as Field Advisor SIE, Jammu and Tsewang Phuntsong, CEO Kargil has been posted as Principal DIET, Kargil.

Mohammad Musa, HoD DIET, Kargil and Deputy CEO Kargil Mohammad Ali Bhutto shall swap their place of postings.