4 cases lodged in connection with Jafrabad violence

New Delhi: Four cases have been registered in connection with the violence during protests between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad and nearby areas, police said on Monday.
One FIR has been registered at Welcome police station while another has been lodged at Jafrabad police station. Two other FIRs have been registered at Dayalpur police station, they said. (PTI)
