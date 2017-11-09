4 bovines rescued, 2 smugglers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

CHENANI: Police on Thursday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing four bovines and arresting two smugglers.

According to a report, a party of Police Station Chenani intercepted one Mahindra (JK-02-BB—9246) carrying four bovines without permission.

The bovines were rescued, vehicle seized and driver namely Sharan Singh son of Jodh Singh resident of Keso Manhasan Ramgarh Samba along with Sarwan Kumar son of Anant Ram resident of Haria Chak Ramgarh Distt Samba were arrested. A case vide FIR No 142/17 under section 188 RPC was registered against them in Police Station Chenani.