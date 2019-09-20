4 bovines rescued; 2 smugglers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS KATRA: Police on Thursday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing four bovines and arrested a smuggler at Katra. As per the details, Katra Police rescued four bovines and seized two vehicles (JK02AW-6327 and Jk19-5930) from Naka point Searli. Two smugglers were nabbed and a case vide FIR No. 214/2019 under Sections 188RPC,3 PCA Act was registered against them at Police Station Katra. SHO Katra Inspr. Pardeep Gupta, seized the vehicles under the supervision of SDPO Katra Vivek Shekhar, ASP Katra Naresh Singh and overall supervision of SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir.
