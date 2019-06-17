4 booked for liquor consumption, nuisance at public place

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Monday booked four persons for liquor consumption, nuisance at public place in Kathua. Reports said that acting sternly, team of Police Station Kathua nabbed 4 persons for consuming liquor and making nuisance at public place. They have been identified as Harpal Singh, son of Gurnam Singh, resident of Kalibari Kathua; Shanker Sharma, son of Nand kishore, resident of Chattisgarh at present Palketar Kathua , Balram, son of Santosh Kumar, resident of Chattisgarh at present Krishan Colony Kathua and Raj Kumar, son of Bishan Dass, resident of W. No. 1 Kathua. Police got them medically examined and booked under 36 Police Act.