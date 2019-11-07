4 arrested for threatening locals in north Kashmir

Jammu: Four persons were arrested on Thursday for “threatening and intimidating” locals in Sopore town in north Kashmir and incriminating material was recovered from them, a senior police officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rameez Ahmad Malla, Riyaz Khaliq Parray, Waseem Manzoor Ghazi and Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh of Sopore, the officer said.

They were arrested at a mobile vehicle check post at Chatloora-Gundmalraj crossing in Rafiabad, he added.

“…incriminating material was recovered from their possession,” he said.

A case has been registered against them at the Dangiwacha police station and investigation is going on.

Officials said that three persons were arrested on Wednesday for “threatening and intimidating” locals in Awantipora in south Kashmir using posters issued by proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The officials have appealed to the public to share information about people who are found to be intimidating locals.(PTI)