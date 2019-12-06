4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case shot dead: Police

Hyderabad: All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.

“They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape… police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died,” a senior police official told PTI.

Two policemen were also injured, he said.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.They were remanded to 7 days’ judicial custody.

Reacting to the killing of the four accused in the encounter, the victim’s sister said they welcomed it.

We are happy. We did not expect this (killing in encounter). We thought they would be hanged through courts.

“We thank everyone who stood by us. With this incident people should be scared to indulge in such crimes (against women), she told reporters.

The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators.

The state government had ordered setting up of a special court (fast track) to expedite the trial. (PTI)