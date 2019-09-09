4.9-magnitude quake hits Chenab Valley

State Times News

BhadArwah/Jammu: A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Doda and Kishtwar districts of Chenab Valley region on Sunday, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property from anywhere, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed said.

The quake occurred around 8:04 am and lasted for a few seconds, causing panic among people who rushed out of their homes in Bhadarwah, Doda and Kishtwar, the officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was at latitude 33 degrees North and longitude 67.1 East, somewhere close to the Bhadarwah-Himachal Pradesh border, a spokesperson of the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.