4.9-magnitude quake hits Chenab Valley in J-K

Bhaderwah/Jammu: A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Doda and Kishtwar districts of Chenab Valley region in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property from anywhere, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed said.

The quake occurred around 8.04 am and lasted for a few seconds, causing panic among people who rushed out of their homes in Bhaderwah, Doda and Kishtwar, the officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was at latitude 33 degrees North and longitude 67.1 East, somewhere close to the Bhaderwah-Himachal Pradesh border, a spokesperson of the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. (PTI)