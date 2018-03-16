4.7 quake hits J&K, house damaged

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: An earthquake of moderate intensity on Thursday evening shook entire district Doda, parts of Kishtwar and Ramban Districts, triggering panic among the people, however a house was also got damaged.

The quake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale, struck Bhadarwah, Kishtwar and Ramban belts at 8.23 PM on Thursday, an official said.

SSP Doda Mohammad Shabir Khatana said that we are gathering the information but as of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

Despite spine chilling cold wave due to heavy rainfall since morning and fresh snowfall in upper reaches of entire Chenab Valley, panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes in parts of Bhadarwah and Gandoh towns, when the quake whose epicenter was 17km south – west of Bhaderwah, rattled the picturesque Bhadarwah Valley, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Gandoh areas.

As the last reports came in, a house belonging to one Abdul Rashid of Jangalwar collapsed due to earthquake but the inmates escaped unhurt.