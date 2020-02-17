3rd Inter-Church Cricket C’ship: St John’s Church wins inaugural match

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: St John’s Church Bakshi Nagar registered a victory against St Peter’s Catholic Church in inaugural match of ‘3rd Inter-Church Cricket Championship’ which got underway at Alexander School Ground, Jammu.

The championship is being organised by Christian Fellowship Trust Jammu under supervision of Fr Kuriakose, President Christian Fellowship Trust Jammu and Rajesh Gill, President Christian Sports Organisation Jammu. The conduct committee of championship comprised of Edwin Khokher, William Mattoo, Johnson Gill, Asif Gill, David Mattoo, Griffan Gill, Sunny Gill, Amit, Asif Paul Gill and Mithu.

The slogan of championship is ‘Be Healthy- stay away from drugs’ and main objective of the event is to involve Christian youth in sports activities.

The eight teams participating in the championship included St Peters’ Catholic Church Jammu XI, St Paul’s Church Residency Road Jammu XI, Indian Pentecostal Church Jammu XI, Evengical Church XI, Bethal Church Jammu XI, The Pentecostal Mission XI, House of Prayers Rehari XI and St John’s Church Bakshi Nagar.

Johnny William (retired IGP) was the Chief Guest during inaugural function while Satish Kumar SDPO North Jammu, Fr.Kuriakose President Christian Fellowship Trust Jammu and Easther William Principal Alexander School Jammu were the Guests of Honour.

The dignitaries inaugurated the championship in presence of Rev Uday Singh, Pastor Robin Saberwal, Pastor Anthony, Pastor Johnson, Pastor Vinod Victor, Rajesh Gill former Ranji Player, Rakesh Akram, Thomas Khokher, Asif Gill, William Mattoo, David Mattoo, Edwin Khokher, Griffan Gill and Sunny Gill.

In the opening match, St John’s Church defeated St Peter’s Catholic Church by 5 wickets. Batting first St Peter’s Catholic Church scored 97 runs in allotted 12 overs, losing 8 wickets. Rohan Gill (18), Justin (17) and Gavin (15) were the main scorers. From bowling side, Rishu took 4 wickets while Heaven, Prince and Victor took a piece each. In reply, St John’s Church chased the target in 11.2 overs, losing 5 wickets, thereby winning the match by 5 wickets. Christopher scored 57 runs while Rishu scored 24 runs. From bowling side Ambrose took 3 wickets while Rajesh and Gavin took one wicket each.