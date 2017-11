39th State Table Tennis Championship: Vasu, Dheeraj Arora among 7 enter men’s QFs

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Vasu Dewan, Dheeraj Arora among seven peddlers on Monday qualified for the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event in the ongoing 39th State Table Tennis Tournament, organised by J and K Table Tennis Association at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.

Quarterfinal positions have also been cleared in the Sub-junior boys category with Saksham, Sarth Jain and Mahi winning their respective matches.

Prominent among those who witnessed today’s matches were Joint Secretary, J and K State Sports Council (Kashmir), Nazir Ahmed and Chief Sports Officer, Haji Abdul Qayoom as also member JKSSC, Prof Bashir.

The Results:

MEN: Pre-quarterfinals: Vasu Dewan beat Saboor Qazi Inam (Srinagar) 3-0; Dheeraj Arora defeated Adhiraj 3-0; Ritvik blanked Sanpreet 3-2; Anuj downed Gurvinder 3-2; Ketan outplayed Manandeep 3-2; Sandeep Khadotra beat Faisal Mir 3-0; Asad Sharma defeated Anil Datta 3-0.

Sub-Junior Boys: Pre-quarterfinals: Saksham beat Sourav 3-0; Sarth Jain defeated Divyansh 3-0; Mahi Kailu blanked Arnav 3-0; Akhilesh downed Madhav 3-0; Manya Masotra outplayed Manan Jain 3-1; Sudhikshan beat Aarit 3-0; Rohan trounced Rachit Mahajan 3-0.