391 models displayed at DIET exhibition

JAMMU: DIET Jammu on Tuesday organised ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) awards Manak-2018’ exhibition here at Government Girls High School, Gandhi Nagar and Teachers Bhawan, Jammu.

The awards ceremony was inaugurated by Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Director School Education Jammu. Darshan Lal, Joint Director School Education, Mohinder Singh, Principal DIET Jammu, J.K Sudan, CEO Jammu were also present. The exhibition displayed 391 innovative science models prepared by students of both government and private schools of District Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Reasi.

Total of 2,650 innovative ideas were uploaded on the web portal of Department of Science and Technology for the years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18. Each student received Rs 10,000 to prepare the models on the innovative ideas registered on the web portal.

An independent jury comprising experts in the field of physics, chemistry and electronics were drawn from colleges to adjudge the innovative models. Ten per cent of the models from each district were selected by the jury to participate at the State level.

Director School Education, Jammu took keen interest in the science models prepared by students. Principal DIET, Jammu expressed hope that the selected models prepared by students will be selected for State Level Exhibition.