39-year-old man arrested for molesting actor Zaira Wasim

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting actor Zaira Wasim onboard a Delhi- Mumbai flight last night, police said.

The man has been identified as Vikash Sachdev.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare said he will be produced in the court on Monday. Sachdev has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) since the actor is a minor, Senior Police Inspector, Sahar, Lata Shirsat, said.