3,875 Kg polythene bags seized

State Times News KATHUA: Acting sternly against smuggling of banned polythene material, a team headed by Ravinder Singh, SDPO Border Police Kathua along with SI Ashwani Incharge Police Post Marheen seized 3,875 Kg banned polythene bags. As per the details, police team during checking duty intercepted one truck (JK08B-9588) and seized 3,875 kilograms of banned polythene bags. Police has registered a case vide FIR No 135/19 under Sections 188 RPC and 6, 7 and 10 J&K Non-biodegradable material Management, Handling and Disposal Act 2007.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper