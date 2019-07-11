3,875 Kg polythene bags seized

State Times News

KATHUA: Acting sternly against smuggling of banned polythene material, a team headed by Ravinder Singh, SDPO Border Police Kathua along with SI Ashwani Incharge Police Post Marheen seized 3,875 Kg banned polythene bags.

As per the details, police team during checking duty intercepted one truck (JK08B-9588) and seized 3,875 kilograms of banned polythene bags.

Police has registered a case vide FIR No 135/19 under Sections 188 RPC and 6, 7 and 10 J&K Non-biodegradable material Management, Handling and Disposal Act 2007.