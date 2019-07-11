36 PDD officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday transferred 36 officers of the Power Development Department.

According to order issued by Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner Secretary PDD, Mr. Muzaffar Ahmad Lone, I/c XEn, STD Bijbehara has been transferred and posted as I/c XEn ED-II, Srinagar; Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, I/c XEn, ED- Bijbehara, shall also hold the charge of the post of Executive Engineer, STD Bijbehara, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Vinod Kumar Baloch, I/c XEn, ED-Reasi has been transferred and posted as I/c XEn, Project Division, Kathua vice Mohammed Sadiq Azad, who has ebeen posted as I/c XEn, TLMD-I, Janipur, Jammu; Sat Paul, I/c XEn, TLMD-I, Janipur has been transferred and posted as I/c XEn, ED-Reasi; Raj Kumar Kohli, I/c XEn, attached in the Office of Development Commissioner (Power), J&K has been posted as I/c XEn, Commercial & Survey Division, Srinagar; Mohammad Rashid, I/c XEn, attached in the Office of Development Commissioner (Power) J&K, has been posted as I/c XEn, STD-Pulwama; Nazir Ahmad Wani, I/c XEn, SPDC Baramulla as I/c XEn, Inspection Division, Srinagar; Suman Bharati, I/c AEE (E), STD-I Jammu, SD-IV Canal as IcC AEE (E), P&D Wing, Jammu; Gurdev Singh Sodhi, I/c AEE (E), JKSPDC has been recalled and posted as I/c AEE (E), STD-I Jammu, SD-IV; Nitu Malhotra, I/c AEE(E) has been posted as I/c AEE(E) in JKSPDC; Anupum Dutt, I/c AEE(E), ED-I (Technical Officer), as I/c AEE(E), STD-Kathua, SD- Hiranagar; Rakesh Koul, I/c AEE(E), STD-Kathua, SD-Hiranagar as I/c AEE(E), IT Audit & Vigilance Division, Jammu; Jai Paul Sharma, I/c AEE(E), IT Audit & Vigilance Division, Jammu as I/c AEE, ED-I (Technical Officer); Vijay Kumar, I/c AEE(E), ED-Udhampur, SD-I Udhampur as I/c AEE, ED-Reasi, SD-Dharmari; Chander Shekhar, I/c AEE(E), ED-Reasi, SD-Dharmari as I/c AEE(E), ED-Udhampur, SD-I , Udhampur; Rohit Bagotra, I/c AEE (E), Inspection Division Jammu as I/C AEE(E), LDM&T, Jammu; Ajaz Rashid Natoo, I/c AEE(E), EM&RE Circle-ll Srinagar (Technical Officer), as I/c AEE(E), EMU Srinagar, SD-Nawakadal; Haroon Rashid Masoodi, I/c AEE(E) PMU as I/c AEE(E), EM&RE Circle-II Srinagar (Technical Officer), vice Ajaz Rashid Natoo. The officer shall continue to work in PMU, till further orders.

Tariq Maqbool Allaqaband, I/c AEE(E), ED-III Srinagar, SD-Nawakadal has been transferred and posted as I/c AEE(E), S&O Circle-II Srinagar; Syed Bashit Hussain Qadri, I/c AEE(E), PSD Circle-II Srinagar as I/c AEE(E), ED-II Srinagar (Technical Officer/Store); Ruheela Tabasum, I/c AEE(E), ED-II Srinagar (Technical Officer/Store) as I/c AEE(E), PSD Grcle-II, Srinagar; Manjeet Singh, I/c AEE(E), ED-II, SD-III Miran Sahib as I/c AEE (E), STD-IISD-I Jammu; Brij Mohan Sharma, I/c AEE(E), Circle-H Rajouri (Technical Officer) as I/c AEE(E), STD-II Jammu SD-II; Sunita Dhar I/c AEE(E) as I/c AEE(E), Purchase Circle Jammu; Sweety Pargal, I/c AEE(E) as I/c AEE(E), TLMD-Udhampur; Shabir Ahmad Lone, I/c AEE(E) as I/c AEE(E), ED-Handwara SD-Store; Rakesh Warikoo, I/c AEE(E), LDM&T Jammu as l/c AEE(E), STD-Udhampur (Division Office); Gulshan Lal Bhagat, I/c AEE(E), Technical Officer, Central Workshop Division-Jammu as I/c AEE(E), Inspection Division, Jammu; Harcharanjeet Singh Puri, I/c AEE(E), ED-Ganderbal as I/c AEE(E) (Technical Officer, Central Workshop Division-Jammu; Vipin Gupta, I/c AEE(E), TLCD-II Jammu as I/c AEE(E), Inspection Division Jammu; Mantoo Gupta, I/c AEE(E), Inspection Division Jammu as I/c AEE(E), TLCD-II, Jammu; Vinod Kumar, I/c AEE(E), TLMD-III, Kathua as I/c AEE(E), STD-II Jammu; Shiv Raj Sharma I/c AEE(E), STD-II Jammu as I/c AEE(E), ED-IV Vijaypur, SD-Plant; Rajinder Singh I/c AEE(E), ED-IV Vijaypur, SD-Plant as I/c AEE(E), TLMD-III Kathua; Stanzin Dodjoo, Assistant Engineer as Assistant Engineer, STD-Leh SD-II; Kunal Sharma, Assistant Engineer as Assistant Engineer, ED-Kishtwar, SD-Kishtwar; Vikrant Chib, I/c AE as I/c AE, TLMD-II Jammu; Sumalini, I/c AE as I/c AE STD-III Kathua, SD-II Hiranagar.